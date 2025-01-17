Texas Republican Senators fill 68% of committee appointments

As President of the Texas Senate, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) on Friday announced his committee appointments for the 89th Legislature.

“I’m proud to serve as President of the Texas Senate and work with such talented and hard-working leaders, each in their own right. Throughout the interim, your senators have worked tirelessly to study the issues and prepare for this legislative session. With these committee appointments, the Texas Senate is hitting the ground running, ready to do the work the voters sent us to do," Patrick said.

Texas Senate rules define how many members are to be in each committee, but the appointments are at the discretion of the President of the Senate.

The Texas Senate is comprised of 31 districts, with 16 seats needed for a majority. As of the most recent election, there are 20 Republican members (65%) and 11 Democrats. Of Patrick's committee appointments, 68% went to Republicans, which closely matches the makeup of the Senate body.

All of the memberships of the 16 committees were majority Republican, and Democrats chaired none. Four committees had Democratic vice chairs.

The committees and their members are below.

Senate Committee on Administration (4 Republicans, 3 Democrats)

Bob Hall, chair (R)

Adam Hinojosa, vice chair (R)

Molly Cook (D)

Sarah Eckhardt (D)

Lois Kolkhorst (R)

José Menéndez (D)

Mayes Middleton (R)

Senate Committee on Border Security (3 Republicans, 2 Democrats)

Brian Birdwell, chair (R)

Peter Flores, vice chair (R)

Sarah Eckhardt (D)

Adam Hinojosa (R)

Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa (D)

Senate Committee on Business and Commerce (7 Republicans, 4 Democrats)

Charles Schwertner, chair (R)

Phil King, vice chair (R)

César Blanco (D)

Donna Campbell (R)

Brandon Creighton (R)

Nathan Johnson (D)

Lois Kolkhorst (R)

José Menéndez (D)

Mayes Middleton (R)

Robert Nichols (R)

Judith Zaffirini (D)

Senate Committee on Criminal Justice (5 Republicans, 2 Democrats)

Peter Flores, chair (R)

Tan Parker, vice chair (R)

Brent Hagenbuch (R)

Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa (D)

Joan Huffman (R)

Phil King (R)

Borris Miles (D)

Senate Committee on Economic Development (3 Republicans, 2 Democrats)

Phil King, chair (R)

Kevin Sparks, vice chair (R)

Carol Alvarado (D)

Nathan Johnson (D)

Charles Schwertner (R)

Senate Committee on Education K-16 (9 Republicans, 2 Democrats)

Brandon Creighton, chair (R)

Donna Campbell, vice chair (R)

Paul Bettencourt (R)

Brent Hagenbuch (R)

Adam Hinojosa (R)

Phil King (R)

José Menéndez (D)

Mayes Middleton (R)

Tan Parker (R)

Angela Paxton (R)

Royce West (D)

Senate Committee on Finance (11 Republicans, 4 Democrats)

Joan Huffman, chair (R)

Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa, vice chair (D)

Carol Alvarado (D)

Paul Bettencourt (R)

Donna Campbell (R)

Brandon Creighton (R)

Peter Flores (R)

Bob Hall (R)

Lois Kolkhorst (R)

Robert Nichols (R)

Angela Paxton (R)

Charles Perry (R)

Charles Schwertner (R)

Royce West (D)

Judith Zaffirini (D)

Senate Committee on Health and Human Services (6 Republicans, 3 Democrats)

Lois Kolkhorst, chair (R)

Charles Perry, vice chair (R)

César Blanco (D)

Molly Cook (D)

Bob Hall (R)

Kelly Hancock (R)

Bryan Hughes (R)

Borris Miles (D)

Kevin Sparks (R)

Senate Committee on Jurisprudence (3 Republicans, 2 Democrats)

Bryan Hughes, chair (R)

Nathan Johnson, vice chair (D)

Brandon Creighton (R)

Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa (D)

Mayes Middleton (R)

Senate Committee on Local Government (4 Republicans, 3 Democrats)

Paul Bettencourt, chair (R)

Mayes Middleton, vice chair (R)

Molly Cook (D)

Roland Gutierrez (D)

Robert Nichols (R)

Angela Paxton (R)

Royce West (D)

Senate Committee on Natural Resources (6 Republicans, 3 Democrats)

Brian Birdwell, chair (R)

Judith Zaffirini, vice chair (D)

Carol Alvarado (D)

César Blanco (D)

Peter Flores (R)

Kelly Hancock (R)

Bryan Hughes (R)

Tan Parker (R)

Kevin Sparks (R)

Senate Committee on Nominations (6 Republicans, 3 Democrats)

Donna Campbell, chair (R)

Brent Hagenbuch, vice chair (R)

Carol Alvarado (D)

Brian Birdwell (R)

Sarah Eckhardt (D)

Bryan Hughes (R)

Borris Miles (D)

Angela Paxton (R)

Kevin Sparks (R)

Senate Committee on State Affairs (10 Republicans, 1 Democrat)

Bryan Hughes, chair (R)

Angela Paxton, vice chair (R)

Paul Bettencourt (R)

Brian Birdwell (R)

Bob Hall (R)

Adam Hinojosa (R)

Mayes Middleton (R)

Tan Parker (R)

Charles Perry (R)

Charles Schwertner (R)

Judith Zaffirini (D)

Senate Committee on Transportation (5 Republicans, 4 Democrats)

Robert Nichols, chair (R)

Royce West, vice chair (D)

Paul Bettencourt (R)

Brent Hagenbuch (R)

Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa (D)

Nathan Johnson (D)

Phil King (R)

Borris Miles (D)

Charles Perry (R)

Senate Committee on Veteran Affairs (4 Republicans, 3 Democrats)

Kelly Hancock, chair (R)

Tan Parker, vice chair (R)

Sarah Eckhardt (D)

Roland Gutierrez (D)

Brent Hagenbuch (R)

Bob Hall (R)

José Menéndez (D)

Senate Committee on Water, Agriculture, and Rural Affairs (6 Republicans, 3 Democrats)

Charles Perry, chair (R)

Kelly Hancock, vice chair (R)

Brian Birdwell (R)

César Blanco (D)

Roland Gutierrez (D)

Adam Hinojosa (R)

Nathan Johnson (D)

Lois Kolkhorst (R)

Kevin Sparks (R)

Texas 89th regular legislative session began on Jan. 14 and runs until June 2.