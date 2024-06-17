Texas Democrats begin state convention in familiar position: out of power but hopeful

As Texas Democrats gather for their state convention in El Paso, the party finds itself in a familiar position: Out of power and rebuilding.

Texas Democrats haven’t won a statewide election since 1994, putting them on the sidelines while Republicans have passed laws and implemented policies reflecting an increasingly conservative agenda.

Yet for Democrats, hope springs eternal.

This year, they are pinning their hopes on U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, D-Dallas, who is taking on Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in November. A victory would jolt Texas and the rest of the country.

And as they put their faith in Allred, party leaders are bolstering their infrastructure in urban areas and honing messages to Texas voters. Democrats will discuss their predicament and potential paths to success at the convention, which began with a Thursday night reception and concludes Saturday.

