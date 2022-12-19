texas elections

Texas 2020 Election Audit Finds 188 ‘Phantom Voters' in Dallas County

The audit expressed confidence in the state’s election system, but found “large problems” in Dallas and Harris counties

By Philip Jankowski - The Dallas Morning News

Rows of machines used by poll workers, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 at Dallas County Election Center in Dallas. An audit from Texas secretary of state's office found issues with electronic poll books that created 188 "phantom voters" in the 2020 presidential election.
Rebecca Slezak | The Dallas Morning News

A state audit of the 2020 presidential election in Texas found data inconsistencies and “large problems” with Dallas County’s election — but turned up no proof of widespread fraud.

The Texas secretary of state’s office released the final report from a sprawling audit of the 2020 election Monday, publishing its findings for the four counties selected for the probe: Collin, Dallas, Harris and Tarrant.

The audit also found major issues with Harris County, few issues with Tarrant County and indicated that Collin County should be held up as the standard for how to conduct an election in Texas.

"Texas has some of the strongest and most effective transparency measures in the country when it comes to administering and auditing elections," Texas Secretary of State John Scott stated in a news release. "The Texas forensic election audit - which is, by far, the largest undertaken in the nation to date - demonstrates how these measures can and should be used to make sure Texas voters can have confidence in the outcome of any given election, as well as which areas counties need to address to restore confidence going forward."

Click here to read the 360-page audit and here to read more from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

