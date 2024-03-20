President Joe Biden is visiting North Texas Wednesday to participate in two private fundraising events ahead of this November's election.

Biden is the presumptive Democratic nominee and will face presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump this fall in a rematch of the 2020 election.

Air Force One is expected to land at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport sometime after 5 p.m. A motorcade will transport the president to two North Texas events. The president has not planned any public appearances during his visit to North Texas.

According to our partners at The Dallas Morning News, one of Biden’s Dallas events will be hosted by trial lawyer Russell Budd, Dallas lawyer Regina Montoya, and others. The paper reported the second event will be hosted by Dallas businessman Kneeland Youngblood, according to people familiar with the event who requested they not be identified.

On Thursday, Biden is expected in Houston for another fundraiser.

According to a report by The Associated Press, Biden’s campaign has amassed $155 million in cash for the 2024 election, far exceeding Trump's in-hand total.

Before traveling to Dallas Wednesday, NBC News reported Biden was in Arizona where he announced an agreement to provide Intel with up to $8.5 billion in direct funding and $11 billion in loans for computer chip plants in Arizona, Ohio, New Mexico and Oregon. Intel’s projects would be funded in part through the bipartisan 2022 CHIPS and Science Act, which the Biden administration helped shepherd through Congress