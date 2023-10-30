North Texas underdog tries to carve a path to face Sen. Cruz in '24

Rep. Carl Sherman, D - DeSoto, is giving up a safe democratic seat in the Texas House to try to win the March 5th, primary to take on Sen. Ted Cruz in the 2024 U.S. Senate election. He trails in name recognition and campaign donations compared to his two major primary rivals: State Senator Roland Gutierrez, D - San Antonio, and Congressman Colin Allred, D - Dallas.

What makes Sherman different? Sherman hopes to broaden his appeal from his home base in DeSoto and campaign on his experience as a Christian pastor and exurban mayor.

"With politics for me, it's a calling. I've run ten races and by the grace of God we've been successful in achieving the outcome," said Rep. Sherman on Lone Star Politics, "This is another assignment. I'm not the kind of elected official who looks to get comfortable in a seat."

Rep. Sherman has raised more than $80,000 according to the latest campaign finance reports. Sen. Gutierrez has around $380,000 in his campaign account. Rep. Allred has many millions.

A new Texas Politics Project poll shows most Democratic voters have not made up their minds on who they'll support; but it does show Sherman far behind the frontrunner. One of the first public polls on the race has Allred at 21%, Gutierrez at 10%, and Sherman at 2%. Around half of the voters polled didn't know who they would support or had not thought about the race.

"I've always been the underdog. I've not come out in any race with more money. It doesn't always take money to be the winner. As far as outraising anyone, look, I'm not going to out race folks who have been in this race for a long time. I'm not supported by Washington, so I expect this is going to be a race about the issues and getting to know all across Texas," said Rep. Sherman.

When Allred is leaning into his bipartisan credentials and Gutierrez promising to be a progressive fighter, Sherman wants to pitch his faith-based experience and hopes to bring ethics and morality to Washington.

"At this critical junction marred by moral and ethical delay in our political landscape, Texas needs a principled, faith-driven United States senator. One who strongly advocates for our democracy, our economy, and our liberties," said Rep. Sherman, "With my background as a small-town Texas city manager, seasoned businessman, former first-tier suburban mayor, and dedicated senior pastor, I intimately understand the challenges faces by rural, suburban, and urban Texans alike."