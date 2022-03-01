texas primary Kay Granger Wins GOP Nomination for U.S. House District 12 Published 1 hour ago • Updated 1 hour ago NBC 5 News Kay Granger wins the Republican nomination for U.S. House in Texas' 12th Congressional District. U.S. House District 12 (R) 62% reporting Winner Kay Granger 77% 31,617 Ryan Catala 13% 5,462 Alysia Rieg 10% 4,045 Click here to return to the Texas Primary 2022 Election Day live blog.Click here to see returns from all Texas Primary 2022 races. Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want. This article tagged under: texas primaryelection dayKay Granger