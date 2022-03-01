texas primary

Kay Granger Wins GOP Nomination for U.S. House District 12

Kay Granger wins the Republican nomination for U.S. House in Texas' 12th Congressional District.

  • U.S. House District 12 (R)

    62% reporting

    • Winner

      Kay Granger

      77%

      31,617

    • Ryan Catala

      13%

      5,462

    • Alysia Rieg

      10%

      4,045
