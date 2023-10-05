Gov. Greg Abbott announces third special session agenda

Governor Greg Abbott announced a third special session and issued a proclamation identifying agenda items for the special session that begins at 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 9.

Abbott confirmed the session’s start in a letter Sept. 26 to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dade Phelan and in his proclamation on Thursday, the governor lays out specific issues lawmakers can legally work on.

Much of the new special session will deal with legislation that would allow state funds to be used on private school tuition. Abbott said last month that he would call a special session on the topic and that he would follow up with another if legislation wasn’t approved by House lawmakers.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Abbott said, "It is time for Texas to deliver school choice for every family, protect Texans and Americans against Biden's border crisis, and ban all COVID vaccine mandates."

"I am bringing the Texas Legislature back for Special Session #3 to continue building on the achievements we accomplished during the 88th Regular Legislative Session and two special sessions this summer," said Governor Abbott. "Together, we will chart a brighter future for all Texas children by empowering parents to choose the best education option for their child. Texas will also pass laws to mirror the federal immigration laws President Joe Biden refuses to enforce that will reduce illegal immigration and enhance the safety of Texans. For the first time ever, Texas will subject people to arrest for illegal entry into our state from a foreign nation. All licensed law enforcement officers in Texas will be authorized to arrest or remove any person who illegally enters the State, with penalties up to 20 years in prison for refusing to comply with removal. To crack down on repeated attempts to enter Texas illegally, re-entry will be penalized with up to 20 years in prison. Additionally, we must protect the freedom of Texans from forced COVID-19 vaccinations. I look forward to working with my partners in the Legislature to address these critical issues."- Governor Greg Abbott.

Under Texas law, special sessions are limited to topics set by the governor and can last up to 30 days.

Special Session #3 agenda items include: