Eva Guzman, who served on the Texas Supreme Court from 2009-21, filed paperwork to run for Texas state attorney general, according to reporting from the Texas Tribune.

The Tribune obtained a copy of Guzman's campaign treasurer appointment form, filed with the Texas Ethics Commission last Friday. According to the form, Guzman, a Republican, is running for the office of Texas attorney general.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

She'll face current Attorney General Ken Paxton (R), as well as other challengers, including current Land Commissioner George P. Bush in a Republican primary. Guzman's political consultant, Justin Dudley, confirmed the bid and told the Tribune campaign would make a formal announcement soon.

"Eva Guzman has served Texas for over 22 years honorably," Dudley said in a statement to the Tribune. "She looks forward to putting her experience and know-how to work in a new role."

On June 7, Guzman announced her resignation from the Texas Supreme Court. Appointed by former Gov. Rick Perry in 2009, Guzman was the first Hispanic female justice on the state's highest court. Abbott will appoint her replacement after her resignation, which took effect last Friday.