Eva Guzman, Former Texas Supreme Court Justice, to Run for Attorney General

FILE: Texas Supreme Court justice, Eva Guzman of Houston, is sworn into office by Texas Governor Rick Perry in ceremonies at the Texas Capitol. Guzman is a well-respected family law judge who grew up in an impoverished Houston home. Texas Supreme Court justice, Eva Guzman of Houston, is sworn into office by Texas Governor Rick Perry in ceremonies at the Texas Capitol. Guzman is a well-respected family law judge who grew up in an impoverished Houston home.
Robert Daemmrich Photography Inc/Corbis via Getty Images

Eva Guzman, who served on the Texas Supreme Court from 2009-21, filed paperwork to run for Texas state attorney general, according to reporting from the Texas Tribune.

The Tribune obtained a copy of Guzman's campaign treasurer appointment form, filed with the Texas Ethics Commission last Friday. According to the form, Guzman, a Republican, is running for the office of Texas attorney general.

She'll face current Attorney General Ken Paxton (R), as well as other challengers, including current Land Commissioner George P. Bush in a Republican primary. Guzman's political consultant, Justin Dudley, confirmed the bid and told the Tribune campaign would make a formal announcement soon.

"Eva Guzman has served Texas for over 22 years honorably," Dudley said in a statement to the Tribune. "She looks forward to putting her experience and know-how to work in a new role."

On June 7, Guzman announced her resignation from the Texas Supreme Court. Appointed by former Gov. Rick Perry in 2009, Guzman was the first Hispanic female justice on the state's highest court. Abbott will appoint her replacement after her resignation, which took effect last Friday.

