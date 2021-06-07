Texas Supreme Court

Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman Stepping Down

Guzman was appointed by former Gov. Rick Perry in 2009

FILE: Texas Supreme Court justice, Eva Guzman of Houston, is sworn into office by Texas Governor Rick Perry in ceremonies at the Texas Capitol. Guzman is a well-respected family law judge who grew up in an impoverished Houston home. Texas Supreme Court justice, Eva Guzman of Houston, is sworn into office by Texas Governor Rick Perry in ceremonies at the Texas Capitol. Guzman is a well-respected family law judge who grew up in an impoverished Houston home.
Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman announced Monday she is stepping down after more than a decade on the state's highest court.

The Republican on Monday told Gov. Greg Abbott that she will leave the bench effective Friday. She was Texas' first Latina justice on the court after being appointed by former Gov. Rick Perry in 2009.

Guzman would have been up for re-election next year and did not say in a letter to Abbott why she was leaving. Abbott will appoint her replacement to the nine-member court, who are all Republicans.

