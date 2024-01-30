Donald Trump far ahead of Nikki Haley in Texas, poll shows

In the Republican race for president in Texas, former President Donald Trump has a commanding lead over former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, a new poll shows.

The poll by the University of Houston Hobby School of Public Affairs was released Tuesday morning and showed Trump with a 61-percentage-point lead over Haley, the last major Republican standing between him and the GOP presidential nomination.

“With the Republican Party, he’s unmatched,” said Mark Jones, one of the authors of the report, which provides one of the first substantive looks at the March 5 Texas primary since the GOP field narrowed. “He dominated every single demographic. In the rare chance that Nikki Haley is still in the race as of March 5, Trump’s going to win in a landslide.”

Trump’s 80% to 19% lead over Haley suggests the Texas GOP primary race is not competitive. The survey found 40% of likely GOP primary voters would never vote for Haley, while 13% said they would never vote for Trump.

