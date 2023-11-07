Deadlocked on immigration and education, Gov. Abbott calls a fourth special session

Texas is supposed to have a part-time legislature. Not this year. Tuesday, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott called a fourth special session to begin at 5 p.m. Lawmakers gaveled out of the third special session earlier in the morning.

This year has been defined by acrimony between the state's Republican leaders whose personal feuds have so far prevented deals on allowing families to use public school money for private schools and allowing local and state police to arrest people they suspect crossed into Texas illegally. Democrats, who don't have the votes to stop the measures if Republicans agree among themselves, have done what they can to clog up the process to stop the proposals.

"The Texas Legislature made progress over the past month protecting Texans from forced COVID-19 vaccinations and increasing penalties for human smuggling,” said Abbott in a release, “However, there is more work to be done."

Over the next session, lawmakers can work on a large education overhaul that may allow families to use public school money for private and homeschools, school safety measures, more funding for border security operations within the Department of Public Safety, and a measure allowing state and local officers to arrest people crossing into Texas illegally.

The border security measure fell through in the last days of the third special legislative session over a policy disagreement and hard feelings between the leaders of the two chambers: Lt. Governor Dan Patrick (R) and Speaker of the House Dade Phelan (R-Beaumont).

The Senate and the House could not agree on whether or not to allow officers to bring the detained immigrants to a port of entry or keep them in state and local jails.

The gap between the chambers on allowing families to have access to tax dollars for private schools. A coalition of more than 20 rural Republicans has blocked the measure from passing the House, wanting the same accountability as public schools and fearing the idea would lead to a drain of school funding. The Texas Senate has passed a "school choice" measure several times this year.

TEXAS 4TH SPECIAL SESSION

The agenda items for a special session can only be decided upon by the governor. Abbott outlined his agenda below. To read the governor's proclamation, click here.

EDUCATION:

Legislation relating to primary and secondary education, including the establishment of an education savings account program, the certification, compensation, and health coverage of certain public school employees, the public school finance system, special education in public schools, measures to support the education of public school students that include certain educational grant programs, reading instruction, and early childhood education, the provision of virtual education, and public school accountability.

Legislation related to school safety measures and related state funding mechanisms.

BORDER SECURITY: