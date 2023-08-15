Dallas attorney Sidney Powell charged in far-reaching Georgia election indictment

A Georgia grand jury charged 19 people with conspiracy to "unlawfully change the outcome of the election." Out of the 41 criminal allegations, Dallas attorney Sidney Powell is named in six.

The grand jury gathered by Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis charged Powell with conspiracy to commit election fraud, conspiracy to commit computer theft, conspiracy to commit computer trespass, conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy, and conspiracy to defraud the state of Georgia.

Multiple attempts to obtain a response from Powell and her attorneys have gone unanswered.

According to the indictment, most of Powell's charges revolve around accusations she contracted with the company SullivanStrickler LLC to illegally enter, obtain, and distribute voter and personal data. NBC 5 requested a comment from the company but has not yet received a response.

There are thirty un-indicted co-conspirators who provided information to the grand jury, according to the indictment.

The grand jury also accuses Powell of taking twelve acts to further the larger conspiracy to keep then-President Donald Trump in power. Those acts include speaking at a press conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters to make false accusations of large-scale voter fraud, contracting with SullivanStrickler to breach the election equipment in Coffee County, planning with then-President Trump to be named special counsel to investigate false accusations of voter fraud, tampering with ballots and tabulating machines, among others.

Powell has ten days to turn herself into Georgia officials and make a plea.

Powell appears to be an un-named co-conspirator in a Federal indictment against former President Trump. Powell or her attorneys did not return requests for comment for reports on that earlier indictment.

The Dallas attorney is also battling to keep her law license. The disciplinary arm of the State Bar of Texas filed a lawsuit after she filed multiple lawsuits attempting to challenge the results of the 2020 election in several states. The State Bar argued Powell, "no reasonable basis to believe the lawsuits she filed were not frivolous.”

Powell touted widely debunked claims of large-scale voter fraud which never materialized. The State Bar claims she engaged "in conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit or misrepresentation."

Her attorneys wrote in court filings Powell found out about a researcher in Georgia who filed an affidavit in federal court that he found evidence suggesting servers used in state elections were compromised in 2014. They also wrote Powell saw a documentary about election security and grew concerned when she watched "the unprecedented election night events" in November 2020.

"The First Amendment right to petition protects Ms. Powell and the Election Fraud Suits," wrote Powell's attorneys, "At the time of filing the Election Fraud Suits, Ms. Powell had more than reasonable basis for alleging serious election-law violations justifying relief under principles of Bush v. Gore."

A judge sided with Powell in Dallas County and tossed the case. The State Bar of Texas is appealing to the 5th District Court of Appeals. Their attorneys filed their case already. Powell's argument is due in the upcoming days.