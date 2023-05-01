Colin Allred to Challenge Ted Cruz for Senate, DMN Sources Say

U.S. Rep. Colin Allred is poised to announce that he’ll run for Senate against incumbent Republican Ted Cruz, The Dallas Morning News has learned.

Allred, a Dallas Democrat, is expected to make his announcement in the coming days, according to four sources familiar with his decision.

The former NFL linebacker and Baylor football standout is in his third term in Congress. He represents a suburban Dallas district that he won in 2018 from longtime U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions.

Allred’s office did not comment on this story.

