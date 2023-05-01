Colin Allred

Colin Allred to Challenge Ted Cruz for Senate, DMN Sources Say

In his third congressional term, the former NFL player is expected to announce his intentions this week

By Gromer Jeffers Jr., The Dallas Morning News

Shafkat Anowar, The Dallas Morning News

U.S. Rep. Colin Allred is poised to announce that he’ll run for Senate against incumbent Republican Ted Cruz, The Dallas Morning News has learned.

Allred, a Dallas Democrat, is expected to make his announcement in the coming days, according to four sources familiar with his decision.

The former NFL linebacker and Baylor football standout is in his third term in Congress. He represents a suburban Dallas district that he won in 2018 from longtime U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions.

Allred’s office did not comment on this story.

Click here to read more on this report from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

The Dallas Morning News

This article tagged under:

Colin AllredTed Cruz
