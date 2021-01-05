DallasNews.com

George W. and Laura Bush Will Travel to D.C. to Attend President-Elect Joe Biden's Inauguration

By Tom Benning | The Dallas Morning News

Former US President George W. Bush (R) waves to journalists next to his wife Laura (L) as they arrive for an official visit to Botswana, in Gaborone on April 4, 2017.
MONIRUL BHUIYAN/AFP via Getty Images

Former President George W. Bush and his wife, Laura, “look forward to returning to the Capitol for the swearing in” of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Jan. 20, Bush spokesman Freddy Ford announced late Tuesday.

It will be the eighth presidential inauguration the Bushes have “had the privilege of attending,” Ford said.

The Bushes, who live in Dallas, most recently appeared at President Donald Trump’s inauguration in 2017. The couple, both Republicans, also attended the swearing-in of President Barack Obama in 2009 after they greeting the incoming president and his family at the White House.

