Drew Springer, Shelley Luther Advance to Runoff for State Senate Special Election

By Allie Morris | The Dallas Morning News

Shelley Luther said desperation pushed her into her decision to open Salon A La Mode on Friday despite receiving a cease and desist order from Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins' office.
The hotly contested special election for a North Texas Senate seat is headed to a runoff between Republicans Shelley Luther, a Dallas salon owner who made national headlines for defying COVID-19 orders, and state Rep. Drew Springer of Muenster.

With 100% of precincts reporting Tuesday night, Springer was in a virtual dead heat with Luther in the six-candidate race, and neither got the majority needed to win the seat outright. Luther and Springer will face off on a later date to be set by Gov. Greg Abbott.

Springer, who already represents a portion of the mostly rural Senate District 30, said his strong performance in those areas Tuesday shows that constituents approve of his job performance.

