DMN: Not Out of the Ordinary to Wait for VP Pick Until Before Democratic Convention

Biden is expected to pick his running mate before the Democratic National Convention, which begins next week

By Julie Fine

In this July 28, 2020, file photo, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden delivers a speech at the William Hicks Anderson Community Center in Wilmington, Delaware.
Mark Makela/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden has yet to publicly announce who will be his Vice Presidential choice, but The Dallas Morning News Washington Bureau Chief Todd Gillman says this is not out of the ordinary.

“I went back and looked to see when Joe Biden was named as Barack Obama's running mate, and it was two days before the convention,” said Gillman. “For all we know, Biden has already picked the running mate, they're just waiting for the moment they want to roll it out."

Gillman has said Biden's running mate will be a woman.

According to NBC News, a campaign official says that Biden has met with many of the major contenders, and leading possible choices include: Senator Kamala Harris, former National Security Advisor Susan Rice, and Michigan Governor Gretchen Witmer. 

Others being considered are Senator Elizabeth Warren and Senator Tammy Duckworth, as well as Congresswoman Karen Bass and Congresswoman Val Demmings.

“It is all about who Biden feels most comfortable with, who he feels is going to be his best governing partner, who he feels is going to most help him win this election,” said Gillman.

Gillman does not see Biden physically campaigning frequently with his running mate, because of COVID-19.

