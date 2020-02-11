Former CNBC Anchor Caruso-Cabrera to Challenge Ocasio-Cortez for Congress

What to Know Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, CNBC's former chief international correspondent, filed for a primary challenge to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Caruso-Cabrera is seeking to unseat the progressive leader who shocked the political establishment with her 2018 election

CNBC said Caruso-Cabrera will no longer appear on their air now that she is a candidate

Former CNBC anchor Michelle Caruso-Cabrera will challenge progressive leader Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for her Bronx-Queens seat in Congress, she said on Tuesday.

Caruso-Cabrera told CNBC she will make a primary bid for the seat, which Ocasio-Cortez won in a political earthquake in 2018. The congresswoman, popularly known as AOC, has become a leader of the progressive movement in the Democratic party in her year in Washington.

It was not immediately clear why Caruso-Cabrera, who left her full-time CNBC role in 2018, had decided to take on Ocasio-Cortez.

But her 2010 book, "You Know I'm Right: More Prosperity, Less Government," is a paean to limited government and fiscal conservatism -- a stance that puts her well to the right of AOC, even within the Democratic Party.

“I am the daughter and granddaughter of working class Italian and Cuban immigrants,” Caruso-Cabrera said in a statement. “I am so lucky to have had such a wonderful career and I want everybody to have the opportunity that I’ve had. That’s why I’m running.”

CNBC said in a story posted on its website that Caruso-Cabrera would no longer appear as a contributor on the network.

This is a developing story.

CNBC and this station are both units of NBCUniversal.