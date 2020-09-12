voting rights

A Major American City May Soon Allow 16-Year-Olds to Vote — and Others Could Follow Suit

If the proposition passes, San Francisco would become the first large city to give 16- and 17-year-olds the right to vote in local elections

A voter wearing a respiratory mask casts a ballot at a polling station in City Hall in San Francisco, Calif.
David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

San Francisco residents will be casting ballots in November to determine not just who should be in the White House, but if the city should be allowing 16- and 17-year-olds to vote in local elections.

A similar measure introduced in 2016 narrowly failed with 48 percent of the vote, but local activists and organizers are confident that it will pass that this time.

“I really think that Vote 16 will help youth of color in San Francisco establish the habit of voting at an earlier age, and really provide them with the support and the resources that they need to continue building on that habit as they grow older,” said Crystal Chan, an 18-year old organizer for Vote 16 SF who fought to get the measure on the ballot.

If the proposition passes, San Francisco would become the first major American city to give 16- and 17-year-olds the right to vote in municipal elections. But the question remains: what would be improved by lowering the voting age by just two years?

