TDMN: What Did Your Elected Officials Do for North Texas This Legislative Session?

By Lauren McGaughy and Rebekah Allen - The Dallas Morning News

Published 57 minutes ago | Updated 42 minutes ago

    Top Bills Passed This Session by North Texas Lawmakers

    State lawmakers wrapped up their 2019 session last week and elected officials representing North Texans filed more than 1,700 bills. As Gov. Greg Abbott prepares to decide which of these bills will become law, Dallas Morning News Reporter Lauren McGaughy is keeping a close eye on the situation. (Published 42 minutes ago)

    The Texas Legislature just wrapped up its 2019 session, and lawmakers from North Texas passed bills expanding medical marijuana, protecting the freedom of information, banning red light cameras and tackling the backlog of untested rape kits.

    North Texas has 35 House members and nine senators who represent a huge swath of the state, spanning across the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and from Falls to Fannin County. These lawmakers filed about 15%, or 1,700, of the 10,877 bills and resolutions filed this year.

    Go here to read the rest of the story from our media partners The Dallas Morning News.

