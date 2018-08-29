FBI Rebuts Trump Tweet About China Hacking Hillary Clinton's Email

Sixteen hours after President Trump tweeted about a right-wing media story alleging that China hacked Hillary Clinton’s private email server, an FBI official is refuting the report in a comment to NBC News. "The FBI has not found any evidence the (Clinton) servers were compromised," the official said. The FBI official, speaking for the bureau, also pointed to a report issued in June by the Justice Department inspector general that examined the FBI’s investigation of Clinton’s use of a private email server.

In the report, the IG noted that while the FBI assessed that it was "possible" that hostile actors gained access to Clinton’s private email server, the bureau "acknowledged that the FBI investigation and its forensic analysis did not find evidence that Clinton’s email server systems were compromised."

President Trump had tweeted: "Report just out: 'China hacked Hillary Clinton’s private Email Server.' Are they sure it wasn’t Russia (just kidding!)? What are the odds that the FBI and DOJ are right on top of this? Actually, a very big story. Much classified information!"

Trump's comment appeared based on a Daily Caller story citing two sources that alleged a Chinese-owned company operating in D.C. had hacked Clinton's private server and obtained nearly all her emails when she was secretary of state.

