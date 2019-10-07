Supreme Court to Take Up Gay Rights, DACA in New Term - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
The high court could also consider gun rights and the future of the Electoral College

    The U.S. Supreme Court will tackle gay rights, protection for young immigrants known as dreamers, and religious freedom — and also might consider gun rights and the future of the Electoral College — in its new term beginning this week, NBC News reported.

    It's a marked change from last year, when the court kept the temperature low after the battle over Justice Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation.

    "At the absolute height of the presidential campaign, the Supreme Court is almost inevitably going to insert itself, with rulings that affect a lot of Americans and which they care deeply about," said Tom Goldstein, a lawyer who frequently argues before the court and publishes SCOTUSblog.

