Some Issues Reported at 2 Polling Places in DFW - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x
Lone Star Politics

Lone Star Politics

Covering politics throughout the state of Texas

Some Issues Reported at 2 Polling Places in DFW

By Tim Ciesco and Eline de Bruijn

Published 30 minutes ago | Updated 20 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Some Issues Reported at 2 Polling Places in DFW
    NBC10 - Gary Watson

    Go here to let us know if you've encountered a problem at a polling place. We'll look into it.

    It’s been mostly smooth sailing for voters in North Texas, however, there have been a few reports of hiccups on this Election Day.

    Multiple people have reported issues while voting at Howard Middle School in Arlington. When its doors opened this morning, they did not have the correct paper ballots for one of the precincts the location serves.

    That issue has been resolved, according to officials, though it delayed voters for more than an hour Tuesday morning.

    A second issue was in Dallas County where a polling place opened an hour late.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices