Some Issues Reported at 2 Polling Places in DFW

Go here to let us know if you've encountered a problem at a polling place. We'll look into it.

It’s been mostly smooth sailing for voters in North Texas, however, there have been a few reports of hiccups on this Election Day.

Multiple people have reported issues while voting at Howard Middle School in Arlington. When its doors opened this morning, they did not have the correct paper ballots for one of the precincts the location serves.

That issue has been resolved, according to officials, though it delayed voters for more than an hour Tuesday morning.

A second issue was in Dallas County where a polling place opened an hour late.