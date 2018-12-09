Runoff in Race to Replace Dwaine Caraway Pits a Former Dallas Council Member Against Activist - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Runoff in Race to Replace Dwaine Caraway Pits a Former Dallas Council Member Against Activist

Carolyn King Arnold will face Keyaira Saunders in the runoff election

By Corbett Smith - The Dallas Morning News

Published 54 minutes ago

    Dwaine Caraway's empty chair at Dallas City Hall.

    Tuesday's runoff election will bring to an end Oak Cliff’s long wait for a new council member after Dwaine Caraway pleaded guilty to federal corruption charges.

    Election Day will mark the 125th day since Caraway resigned. A crowded field that vied to replace him in November is down to just two top finishers: former council member Carolyn King Arnold and activist Keyaira Saunders.

    Since the runoff campaign began, neither candidate has delved too much into policy details. Arnold, who served one term before Caraway defeated her last year, has instead run on a broad theme of experience while Saunders has tried to run as an outsider.

    Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.

