Rick Perry Ends Tenure as Secretary of Energy

The outgoing U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry talks to the journalists during a roundtable presser in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry finished up his last day as President Donald Trump's Secretary of Energy on Sunday.

Perry tweeted from his @SecretaryPerry Twitter account that it was his last day and that he was proud to have served in the Trump Administration with the Department of Energy.

"Today I bid farewell to the Department of @ENERGY. It has been the honor and privilege of a lifetime to serve in the @realDonaldTrump Administration as your Secretary. Thank you to my wife, my children, and to the American people for allowing me to serve. Signing off. – RP"

Perry announced in October, also on Twitter, that he was resigning his position later this year.

"Serving as Secretary of @ENERGY under @realDonaldTrump has been the honor of a lifetime. Today the U.S. leads the world in energy production, we launched AI & Cyber Security Offices, & made environmental progress unseen for decades cleaning up the legacy of the Manhattan Project."

A day before leaving his post, Perry said that for the first time in 70 years America had a full month of being a net exporter of crude and petroleum products and said it was a great achievement of the Trump Administration and the DOE.

Perry served as Secretary of Energy for about two and a half years, since March 2017.