President Trump to Tour Apple's Austin Facility Wednesday

President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before departing from Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland on Nov. 14, 2019. Trump will visit Austin, Texas on Wednesday to tour Apple's assembly plant.

President Donald Trump will visit Austin Wednesday to tour Apple's manufacturing plant in the state capital, a White House official confirmed Saturday.

The tech giant has manufactured its Mac Pro computers at its Austin assembly plant since 2013.

Trump will tour the facility with Apple CEO Tim Cook as part of an effort to showcase a company that has kept jobs in the United States, NBC's Austin affiliate KXAN reported.

In late June, The Wall Street Journal reported Apple was close to shifting the Mac Pro's assembly to a factory near Shanghai. However, the Trump administration approved Apple's request to waive tariffs on certain parts from China, keeping the assembly in Texas.

Amb. Yovanovitch Responds to Trump’s Tweet During Testimony, Calls It ‘Very Intimidating’

Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, responds to a tweet President Donald Trump published about her record as an ambassador. (Published Friday, Nov. 15, 2019)

Apple also announced plans in December 2018 to build a $1 billion campus in Austin that would create at least 5,000 jobs. The move was part of an expansion of U.S. operations for Apple, which also announced it would add thousands of jobs in Seattle, San Diego and Culver City, California, and hundreds of jobs in Boston, Boulder, Colorado, New York, Pittsburgh and Portland.

Apple's headquarters is in Cupertino, California.