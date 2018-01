Twitter noticed President Trump clapped for himself during his State of the Union address Tuesday. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018)

President Donald Trump's first State of the Union address was met with applause by Republicans throughout the speech. Trump joined in and clapped regularly. His self-praise was dubbed the #Trumpclap on Twitter.

Twitter largely disapproved of President Donald Trump's clapping during the State of the Union speech.

Michael Skolnik, The Soze Agency co-founder and CEO, tweeted: "Dude clapping for himself is really unpresidential."

Here's more #Trumpclap tweets.