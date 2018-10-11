New Poll Shows Ted Cruz Holding Steady Lead Over Beto O'Rourke - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
New Poll Shows Ted Cruz Holding Steady Lead Over Beto O'Rourke

The wide range of results has kept campaigns and pundits guessing

By Todd J. Gillman - The Dallas Morning News

Published 2 hours ago

    NBC 5 News
    U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-TX (left), and U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-El Paso

    A new poll released Thursday morning showed Sen. Ted Cruz maintaining a solid lead over Rep. Beto O'Rourke.

    With just under four weeks to go before Election Day, the Quinnipiac University Poll showed Cruz ahead by 9 percentage points -- the same lead Quinnipiac found in a survey of likely Texas voters three weeks ago, suggesting that O'Rourke's momentum has stalled and that Cruz's risk is fading.

    The 9-point edge in last month's polls was by far the largest lead the senator had enjoyed in months and it stood out as a potential outlier after a summer of polls showing a much closer contest. The very next day, a Reuters/Ipsos survey showed O'Rourke ahead by 2 points.

    Click here to read more from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

