A new poll released Thursday morning showed Sen. Ted Cruz maintaining a solid lead over Rep. Beto O'Rourke.

With just under four weeks to go before Election Day, the Quinnipiac University Poll showed Cruz ahead by 9 percentage points -- the same lead Quinnipiac found in a survey of likely Texas voters three weeks ago, suggesting that O'Rourke's momentum has stalled and that Cruz's risk is fading.

The 9-point edge in last month's polls was by far the largest lead the senator had enjoyed in months and it stood out as a potential outlier after a summer of polls showing a much closer contest. The very next day, a Reuters/Ipsos survey showed O'Rourke ahead by 2 points.

