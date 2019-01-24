Michael Cohen Subpoenaed by Senate Intelligence Committee

Michael Cohen has postponed his appearance before the House Oversight Committee scheduled for Feb. 7. A statement from Cohen's lawyer cites concerns for the safety of Cohen and his family. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019)

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, was subpoenaed by the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday, NBC News reported.

The subpoena comes a day after Cohen delayed testifying before the House Oversight Committee because of alleged "ongoing threats against his family from President Trump" and Trump's current personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

The chairmen of the committee, Sens. Richard Burr, R-N.C., and Mark Warner, D-Va., declined to comment.

Cohen has pleaded guilty to charges that included lying to Congress. Prosecutors said he gave inaccurate information to the Senate Intelligence Committee about a Trump Tower project in Moscow.

