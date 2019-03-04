US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Visits Fort Worth

What to Know U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) was in North Texas Monday for an event at Fort Worth Young Women's Leadership Academy.

Pelosi told students that they were, "the only person like you in the world."

The House of Representatives recently approved a resolution to overturn the president's declaration of a national emergency at the border.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) made a trip to Fort Worth Monday, one of several Texas cities she has visited in the past few weeks. She was with U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey (D-Fort Worth), for a discussion at Fort Worth Young Women's Leadership Academy. Principal Tamara Albury led an hour-long discussion, with students participating as well.

“Know your power, that you are the only person like you in the world, and you have a unique contribution to make that is very special," Pelosi told the students.

The Speaker of the House was in Texas as the House Judiciary Committee began a new investigation into possible constitutional abuses and public corruption by President Donald Trump. The committee asked for documents from the president's family, businesses and administration.

"I think what they are doing is exercising their constitutional responsibility for oversight. That is part of Article I of the Constitution: power of the purse, power to declare war. Many other powers, including oversight of the other institutions," Pelosi said. "Our founders, in their wisdom, had a separation of powers -- co-equal branches of government -- to be a check and balance on each other. To do anything less would be delinquent in our duties, than to exercise our oversight."

The House of Representatives recently approved a resolution to overturn Trump's declaration of a national emergency at the border. While the Senate may have the votes to approve the resolution, if Trump vetoes it, it does not look like either body has the votes to override the veto.

"Hopefully the president won't veto it," Pelosi said. "Or maybe he will just withdraw it as some of his Republican, the Republican senators, are asking him to do because they know that it undermines the Constitution of the United States."