White House communications director Hope Hicks said she will resign from her position in the coming weeks. The announcement came a day after Hicks spoke before the House Intelligence Committee on Russian interference in the 2016 election. Hicks admitted to the committee that she would occasionally tell “white lies” for the president.

Hope Hicks told the House Intelligence Committee before she resigned as White House communications director that one of her email accounts was hacked, four sources told NBC News.

She no longer has access to two accounts — a personal account and one she used on the Trump campaign — but it's not clear which was hacked. The revelation came as she was being questioned by Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., as part of the committee's Russia probe.

The sources didn't give any indication that the panel pursued the line of inquiry. Hicks was appearing voluntarily and was not under subpoena.

The correspondence of people who worked on the Trump campaign has been of interest to special counsel Robert Mueller.