Hope Hicks told the House Intelligence Committee before she resigned as White House communications director that one of her email accounts was hacked, four sources told NBC News.
She no longer has access to two accounts — a personal account and one she used on the Trump campaign — but it's not clear which was hacked. The revelation came as she was being questioned by Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., as part of the committee's Russia probe.
The sources didn't give any indication that the panel pursued the line of inquiry. Hicks was appearing voluntarily and was not under subpoena.
The correspondence of people who worked on the Trump campaign has been of interest to special counsel Robert Mueller.