Free & Discounted Rides to Help You Cast Your Vote

If you're planning to vote on Tuesday, you have plenty of options for getting to the polls.

Several transportation companies are offering free or discounted rides.

DART rides are free from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. with a valid voter registration card.

DCTA will also offer free rides on Election day, no proof of voter registration required.

Homeowner's Nazi-Themed Halloween Display Outrages Fla. Town

A town is horrified after a local homeowner, who claims to be Jewish, erected a Nazi-themed Halloween display outside her New Port Richey, Florida, home. Skeleton after skeleton is posed, with concentration camp identification numbers on their arms and a Star of David on their chests, offering a "Sieg Heil" salute. Homeowner Susan Lamerton says the display was put up as a commentary against her Home Owner's Association. (Published Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018)

Lime will have free bike rides with promo code "lime2vote18."

Uber will give $10 off a single ride with the code "vote2018."

Lyft is offering 50 percent off rides up to $5. Click here to get a unique promo code.