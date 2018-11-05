Free & Discounted Rides to Help You Cast Your Vote - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Free & Discounted Rides to Help You Cast Your Vote

Published 35 minutes ago

    NBC 5 News

    If you're planning to vote on Tuesday, you have plenty of options for getting to the polls.

    Several transportation companies are offering free or discounted rides.

    DART rides are free from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. with a valid voter registration card.

    DCTA will also offer free rides on Election day, no proof of voter registration required.

    Lime will have free bike rides with promo code "lime2vote18."

    Uber will give $10 off a single ride with the code "vote2018."

    Lyft is offering 50 percent off rides up to $5. Click here to get a unique promo code.

