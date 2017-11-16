Former President George W. Bush's Chief of Staff Departs

Mike Meece, chief of staff for former President George W. Bush since Bush left office in 2009, is leaving his post Jan. 1, 2018, Bush's office announced.

The man who has run the office of former President George W. Bush in Dallas since Bush left office in 2009, Mike Meece, is leaving his post at the first of the year.

"Laura and I are deeply grateful for the long and loyal service of our friend, Mike Meece. It's hard to imagine what 'the afterlife' would look like without him," the former president said in a statement. "He is smart, capable, funny, and thoughtful, and I'm fortunate to have had him by my side. We will miss Mike around the watercooler, but we are glad he is staying in Dallas and look forward to his continued friendship and counsel."

Meece oversaw president and Mrs. Bush's transition from the White House back to Dallas; managed the family's personal, business and philanthropic affairs; helped launch the George W. Bush Presidential Center; and consulted on the programs and initiatives of the George W. Bush Institute.

Meece departs Jan. 1 to become the chief operating officer of N2 Capital, a Dallas investment firm, and will be succeeded by Freddy Ford, who is currently Bush's communications director and personal aide.