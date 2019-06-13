DNC Sets Field for 1st Democratic Primary Debate

The Democratic National Committee on Thursday named the 20 presidential candidates who qualified to appear on stage later this month in the first primary debate of the 2020 campaign.
The DNC, which is sanctioning the debate, set two ways for candidates to qualify — fundraising and polling. To make the stage, candidates needed to have either at least 1 percent support in three qualifying polls, or provide evidence of at least 65,000 unique donors, with a minimum of 200 different donors in at least 20 states.
Qualifying were:
- Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado
- Former Vice President Joe Biden
- Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey
- South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg
- Former Housing Secretary Julián Castro
- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio
- Former Rep. John Delaney of Maryland
- Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii
- Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York
- Sen. Kamala Harris of California
- Former Gov. John Hickenlooper of Colorado
- Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington
- Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota
- Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas
- Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio
- Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont
- Rep. Eric Swalwell of California
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts
- Author Marianne Williamson
- Entrepreneur Andrew Yang