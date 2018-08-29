Dallas Leaders Considering Police, Fire Pay Raises

The Dallas City Council on Wednesday will discuss how to use an extra $16 million that will be in the new city budget. The money is available after the Council voted last week not to reduce the property tax rate as much as the City Manager recommended.

Several City Council Members propose using the money for a 5% police and fire pay raise in addition to what was already in the proposed city budget, which public safety unions strongly support.

McDade said even with that extra increase, Dallas Public Safety pay would only be average compared with surrounding cities that compete for employees.

“But it does get us to be a little more competitive,” McDade said.

Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall has also supported reducing the passing grade on police entrance exams to 70% from 80% to accept more applicants.

Aranda said 70% was the passing grade when he was hired more than 20 years ago and had only recently been changed to 80%.

“It’s not like we’re lowering standards,” Aranda said. “It’s something that we need to revisit and put back into place.