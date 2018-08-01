Dallas County Republicans Replace Former Rowlett Mayor With Justice of the Peace in County Judge Race - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas County Republicans Replace Former Rowlett Mayor With Justice of the Peace in County Judge Race

New GOP nominee Brian Hutcheson will face incumbent Democrat Clay Jenkins in the race for Dallas County Judge

By Gromer Jeffers Jr. and Julieta Chiquillo - The Dallas Morning News

Published at 5:39 PM CDT on Aug 1, 2018 | Updated at 6:19 PM CDT on Aug 1, 2018

    Ashley Landis/The Dallas Morning News Staff Photographer
    Rowlett Mayor Todd Gottel delivered his state of the city address in January 2016 at Rowlett City Hall.

    The Dallas County Republican Party on Tuesday voted to remove former Rowlett Mayor Todd Gottel as the GOP nominee for county judge and replace him with tea party conservative Brian Hutcheson, a justice of the peace who was kicked off the ballot this month because he didn’t have enough valid signatures.

    Gottel, who requested that the party find another candidate in his place, would have faced incumbent Democrat Clay Jenkins for county judge, but now he will be a candidate for GOP precinct chair. Gottel was appointed precinct chair in order to give the party a valid reason to remove him as a candidate for county judge.

    The former Rowlett mayor, who gained praise and prominence for his actions in the aftermath of the 2015 tornado that tore through his city, cited family and business as the reasons for his withdrawal. He said unforeseen circumstances after the March primary presented him with the opportunity to buy the financial investment firm where he had been an employee.

    Hutcheson sent a statement to NBC 5 on Wednesday saying, ""It is a privilege to accept the appointment to Republican candidate for Dallas County Judge. I am honored to have the confidence and support of the Dallas County Republican Party and many others. I look forward to helping the Republican Party deliver our winning message resulting in victory in the November election."

    Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.

    NBC 5's Julie Fine contributed to this report.

