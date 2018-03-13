The Dallas Morning News' Rudy Bush talks about whether Dallas County has done enough to end voter fraud using mail-in ballots. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018)

Dallas County prosecutors are investigating whether someone committed fraud in the handling of more than 1,200 mail-in ballot applications for the 2018 elections.



The applications, which came from West Dallas, Grand Prairie and parts of Oak Cliff, generated 459 ballots that were considered by a county board that reviews provisional and questionable ballots. The ballots came from the same areas where voter fraud was alleged in municipal elections last year.



"Some of the applications were suspicious because they were filled out in September and October of 2017, but not submitted for a mail-in ballot until January and February of 2018," said Andy Chatham, an assistant Dallas County district attorney.

