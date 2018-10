U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke debate at SMU in Dallas, Sept. 21, 2018.

CNN will host a live hourlong town hall session with Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-El Paso) next week.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) declined the network's offer to do his own town hall.

Dana Bash, chief political correspondent for CNN, will host the Texas Senate Town Hall on Oct. 18 at 9 p.m. from McAllen Performing Arts Center in the Rio Grande Valley.

According to CNN, Cruz "declined CNN's invitation to participate in the town hall."

