Cory Booker Announces 2020 Presidential Run

This July 10, 2018, file photo shows Sen. Cory Booker, D-NJ, speak during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., regarding the separation of immigrant children.

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker entered the Democratic presidential race on Friday, announcing he is running for president.

"Together, we will channel our common pain back into our common purpose," Booker said.

Booker, who grew up in Harrington Park served as Newark mayor for more than seven years starting in 2006. Prior to his tenure in office leading New Jersey’s largest city, he founded a nonprofit organization to provide legal services for low-income families and, at age 29, served in the Newark City Council.

In 2013, he won a special election to represent New Jersey in the United States Senate and was re-elected in 2014 to a full six-year term.

Currently, Booker serves on the Senate judiciary, foreign relations, environment and public works and small business and entrepreneurship committees.

Additionally, Booker is the ranking member of the Senate Subcommittee on Surface Transportation, the Senate panel responsible for overseeing Amtrak and passenger rail in the U.S.

Booker follows other democratic senators who have also announced they are running for president in recent weeks, including New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and California Sen. Kamala Harris.