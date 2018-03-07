Allred, Salerno in Runoff for Sessions' District 32 Seat

Colin Allred led the field, but will enter a runoff May 22 for the party nomination to challenge incumbent Pete Sessions. (Published Tuesday, March 6, 2018)

Lillian Salerno and Collin Allred advanced Tuesday to a May 22 runoff for the Democratic nomination for the District 32 seat in November.



U.S. Representative - District 32 Democrats 100% Reporting

A field of seven candidates vied for the Democratic party nomination challenging incumbent Pete Sessions. The pool of Democratic candidates is a sea change from 2016 when no Democrats challenged Sessions' seat.

The front runner from early voting was Colin Allred, a Dallas native and civil rights attorney who spent time in the NFL playing for the Tennessee Titans.Allred held 39 percent of the vote.



Allred did not spend the most money, but he told a crowd Tuesday night that they knocked on 27,000 doors while spreading a message of hope.

Lillian Salerno is a former U.S. Department of Agriculture official. She finished with 18 percent; 7,343 ballots.

Primary run-off elections will be held May 22 and the general election is Nov. 6.

