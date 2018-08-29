The Dallas City Council named District 3 representative Casey Thomas II as mayor pro tem.

Thomas replaces Dwaine Caraway, who resigned in disgrace earlier this month after pleading guity to federal corruption charges related to the scandal at Dallas County Schools.

After being named mayor pro tem, Thomas moved to the seat adjacent to Mayor Mike Rawlings.

District 14 representative Philip Kingston nominated District 12's Sandy Greyson for the position, saying she was the person "most above reproach" and would send a signal to the public.

District 13 representative Jennifer Staubach Gates said city tradition called for the mayor pro tem and deputy mayor pro tem to be filled by black and Hispanic members of the city council when there is a white mayor. Adam Medrano currently serves as the city's deputy mayor pro tem.