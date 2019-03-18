With $6.1 Million, Beto O'Rourke Sets New 1st-Day Fundraising Mark - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

With $6.1 Million, Beto O'Rourke Sets New 1st-Day Fundraising Mark

He set a fundraising record last year in his failed bid for Ted Cruz's seat in the U.S. Senate

Published 49 minutes ago | Updated 35 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Beto O'Rourke Holds First Campaign Rally for 2020

    Former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke hit the campaign trail with his first stop at a coffeeshop in Keokuk, Iowa, the morning he announced his bid for the Oval Office. (Published Thursday, March 14, 2019)

    Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke raised $6.1 million in the 24 hours after he declared he was running for president, his campaign announced Monday.

    NBC News reports that that figure surpasses Sen. Bernie Sanders' first-day fundraising haul of $5.9 million and all other 2020 Democrats who have disclosed that figure. Sanders' haul, then a record, had stunned observers. The next highest one-day total was $1.5 million donated to California Sen. Kamala Harris. 

    O'Rourke's $6,136,763 in online contributions are a strong showing for the Texan, who set a fundraising record last year in his failed bid for Ted Cruz's seat in the U.S. Senate.

    His presidential campaign didn't provide more detailed information, like the number of donations or the size of the average contribution, which other campaigns have released.

    Beto O’Rourke Talks to NBC 5 About Presidential Run

    [NATL-DFW] Beto O’Rourke Talks to NBC 5 About Presidential Run

    Beto O'Rourke is officially joining the 2020 race for the White House. After months of speculation, he announced his decision Thursday morning.

    (Published Thursday, March 14, 2019)
    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices