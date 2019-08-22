In this June 11, 2019, photo, New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a press conference in New York City. James is among 18 attorney generals who are supporting a challenge to a Trump administration rule that broadly expands its ability to quickly deport undocumented immigrants.

A group of 18 attorneys general from across the country Thursday supported a challenge to a Trump administration rule that broadly expands its ability to quickly deport undocumented immigrants, NBC News reported.

The attorneys general filed an amicus brief in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in a lawsuit brought by advocacy organizations challenging the rule, which expands “expedited removal.”

The rule means immigration officials have a much broader ability to deport undocumented immigrants anywhere in the United States who cannot prove they have been in the country continuously for two years or more.

The attorneys general wrote in the brief that they support a preliminary injunction barring the rule from being in effect as the court case plays out.