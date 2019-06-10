Age Matters More Than Sexuality to US Presidential Voters, Poll Finds

A new poll finds that Americans are more likely to sat they'd reject a presidential candidate who is older than 70 than one who's gay, Reuters reported.

The findings in Monday's Reuters/Ipsos poll, conducted ahead of the 50th anniversary of the uprising at New York City's Stonewall Inn, are a sign that a candidate's sexual orientation is a diminished concern for voters.

Two Democrats in the party's crowded primary field are over 70: former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders. One is openly gay, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Buttigieg's candidacy shows how far the country has come in a decade ago, when "it was controversial just to see a presidential candidate who's supportive of gay rights," according to American University government professor Andrew Flores.