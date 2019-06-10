Age Matters More Than Sexuality to US Presidential Voters, Poll Finds - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
Decision 2020

Decision 2020

The latest news on the race for president in 2020

Age Matters More Than Sexuality to US Presidential Voters, Poll Finds

AA decade ago, "it was controversial just to see a presidential candidate who's supportive of gay rights," said one expert, noting that there's now an openly gay candidate

Published 7 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A new poll finds that Americans are more likely to sat they'd reject a presidential candidate who is older than 70 than one who's gay, Reuters reported.

    The findings in Monday's Reuters/Ipsos poll, conducted ahead of the 50th anniversary of the uprising at New York City's Stonewall Inn, are a sign that a candidate's sexual orientation is a diminished concern for voters.

    Two Democrats in the party's crowded primary field are over 70: former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders. One is openly gay, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

    Buttigieg's candidacy shows how far the country has come in a decade ago, when "it was controversial just to see a presidential candidate who's supportive of gay rights," according to American University government professor Andrew Flores.

    Who’s Running for President in 2020?

    The race for the 2020 presidential election is underway, and the field of Democratic candidates is already packed and still growing. Those who have filed paperwork or announced presidential bids include a vice president, senators, House members and, so far, at least two mayors. As for the GOP, a single Republican has announced his bid to challenge President Donald Trump for the party nomination: former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, who ran for vice president (and lost) in 2016 on the Libertarian party ticket.

    Click to learn more

    Updated May 14, 2019
    Credit: Jo Bruni, Emma Barnett, Asher Klein, Dan Macht, Kelly Zegers / NBC;  Photos: Getty Images

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices