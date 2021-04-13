Texans Have More Time to File Income Taxes

Many Texans are grateful to have some extra time to get their 2020 taxes squared away. The pandemic has disrupted lives, and the February winter storm and electricity disaster has made it difficult to pull things together.

"If you are struggling to pull your tax information together, you are not alone," said North Texas CPA Sheila Taylor-Clark.

The government is trying to help by extending tax deadlines for everyone. Most Americans have until May. Texans have until June.

Clark says you can use the extra time to get your stuff together with minimal stress and make good use of measures in place to maximize your refund or reduce what you owe.