North Texas mother receives over $3K bill from hotel where her son died

In the early hours of a Saturday morning in January, Clayton Carson died in a hotel room.

“He was a bright light,” said his mother, Beverly Carson. “He was funny. Charismatic. And he was my best friend.”

Months after Clayton’s death, Beverly was shocked when thousands of dollars in charges by the NYLO hotel appeared on his credit card.

It started with a charge of $5,000, which was declined. Then another for $4,000, which was also declined. Then, finally, a $3,000 charge – which was approved. Beverly was bewildered.

“I had to keep getting court orders to figure out through his account what was charged,” she said.

The hotel manager told Beverly that Clayton’s credit card was being charged for “Hazmat” services – to clean the room where he was found.

“So how does the manager know within two hours of someone dying, how much it's going to cost to have a cleaning team come out?”

Beverly was unable to get the charges reversed, so she reached out to NBC 5 Responds for help.

We contacted the NYLO hotel management and they agreed to refund the charge, saying in a statement:

"Our hearts go out to Mr. Carson's family following his tragic passing. This charge was made in error, and we apologize for any additional stress this may have caused his family. A full refund is in process of being issued."

Now, Beverly and her family can work on remembering the good times with Clayton.