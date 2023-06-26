NBC 5 Responds helps a North Texas couple get their promised cruise credits

The Bryans of Grand Prairie were all set to take a Carnival Cruise this last January. The trip was paid in full, back in September of 2022, but days before the trip, one of them caught COVID. Thankfully, they had insurance and submitted a claim.

The insurance company, in a letter, said the Bryans weren't eligible for a cash refund but could get future credits to use on another cruise.

However, the credits never came. They then reached out to NBC 5 Responds for help.

After we contacted Carnival Cruises, the Bryans received their credits totaling $890.

We are in the middle of travel season. Make sure to read the fine print on your insurance and purchase agreements so you know what type of refund you'll receive should you have to cancel.

