How to Save and Make Money by Recycling Your Kids' Stuff

A few times a year, Marisa Clark sorts through all three of her kids' barely used clothes, shoes and toys and gears up for the ultimate family resale extravaganza – the Just Between Friends pop-up sale.

“I've got probably 15 Nerf guns that I'm putting in the sale, so some kid's going to have a great Christmas,” she said.

"The last time that I did 'The Big Purge' in my kids’ clothes, I've got all three kids and this included a little bit of baby gear, too. My check was $1,200."

This is how Marisa and many other parents around the country are fighting inflation these days: recycling their kids’ stuff.

Plus, they also shop these sales for huge discounts.

“We are here to help our community sell their gently used items and make money because it is an expensive time right now,” said Julie Palermo who runs the Arlington sale. “And also to help our community shop and save money on clothes and books and baby gear and shoes and everything else you need to raise a kid.”

Here’s how to make the sales work for you:

Be a shopper and purchase items at 50% to 90% off retail.

Sign up to be a consignor: Sell your items, make some money and also get to shop early.

Be a team member: Work the sale and keep a larger percentage of your own profits.

Do all of the above.

The sales happen several times a year around North Texas. Upcoming sales include the Nov. 4-6 sale in Arlington, followed by a Denton County sale Nov. 9-13, and a Collin County sale kicks off Nov. 30.