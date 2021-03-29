Could Micro-Weddings Become the New Normal?

While COVID-19 can't stand in the way of true love, it has definitely changed the way people seal the deal.

While the pandemic causing so much uncertainty, many lovebirds have decided to go smaller instead of postponing their big day.

"Technically, all you need to get married is the two of you," said Jennifer Allen of Dallas-based Just Elope. "Texas doesn't even require you to have a witness. So, if you wanted to do an officiant-only service at your local park -- that's only a couple hundred dollars."

Just Elope has seen more couples opt for "micro-weddings" during the pandemic. Allen said she believes the trend may stick around even after COVID-19 is under control because the pandemic is teaching many people lessons about gratitude, expectations and what it takes to be happy.

"I think that one thing that we stress to couples, all of them, is that your wedding day should never be more beautiful than your marriage and that the beauty of any type of day is that at the end of it, the two of you have become one," she said.