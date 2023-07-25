You have 1 month left to file a claim in the nationwide Facebook settlement

Eligible Facebook users have just one month left to file a claim in a new nationwide settlement involving the social media giant.

The deadline to file in the $725 million class-action settlement is Aug. 25, 2023.

The settlement was reached with Facebook's parent company, Meta Platforms Inc. following a lawsuit, which alleged Facebook made users' data available to third parties without their permission and claimed the platform did not monitor or enforce third-party access to the data they received. That includes the collection of data by now-defunct political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica, which went on to be used for political advertising on the platform.

For those unsure if they are eligible, the eligibility requirements recently changed.

Last month, the guidelines for the settlement were expanded to include even more users. But how much you could receive, and what you'll need in order to file a claim depends on several factors.

Here's what to know:

Who is eligible to file a claim?

Anybody who was a U.S. Facebook user at any point between May 24, 2007 and Dec. 22, 2022 is eligible to file a claim.

Under the latest update, individuals who held Facebook accounts during the class period of the lawsuit that are now deleted are also eligible to file a claim.

An email sent to Facebook account holders said that the change affects individuals who deleted one or more Facebook accounts in the class period of May 24, 2007 and Dec. 22, 2022 before creating a new Facebook account in the same period.

How do I file a claim?

Individuals hoping to receive a payment as part of the class-action settlement can file a claim here at any point through Aug. 25, 2023.

Those who are filing a claim for a deleted account are asked to do the following:

Go to the Settlement Website Click on “Submit Claim.” Click the link located at the top of the page to edit your claim (“Filed A Claim? Click Here to Edit Your Claim”). Provide the Notice ID and Confirmation Code provided at the top of this notice in order to access and edit your claim. In the “Details” section of the form, proceed to the third question (“Are you filing a claim for a current account, a deleted account or a combination of both?”) Select from the options: “Current Account(s)”, “Deleted Account(s)” or “Both Current and Deleted Accounts.” Complete the information requested regarding your account(s), as applicable.

What do I need in order to file a claim?

In addition to providing some personal information, as well has the preferred method of payment, class-action members will be asked to submit their Facebook username, along with any phone numbers and email addresses associated with the account.

How to find your Facebook username

Your specific Facebook username can be found by logging onto your Facebook account, and then navigating to: “Account” > “Settings and Privacy” > “General Account Settings” > “Username.”

How much money could I receive in a payment?

The payment size for each individual ultimately depends on how long each person was a Facebook user and how many users ultimately file a claim before the deadline, the settlement administrator says.

Administrative and court costs will initially be deducted from the overall settlement total, creating a "net settlement fund," which payments will be paid out of from.

The amount each claimant receives will then be determined by the length of Facebook usage and number of overall claimants.

Each eligible claimant will be assigned "one point for each month" they had an activated Facebook account during that window. Once the total number of claimants and their points have been determined, along with the total settlement fund amount, each person will then receive a designated amount, multiplied by their total number of points.

Deadlines to know

Individuals looking to object to or opt out of the settlement have until July 26, 2023 to do so.

Those who do not file a claim, opt out or object to the settlement are automatically part of the settlement, but are ineligible to receive a payment unless a claim is filed.

The deadline to file a claim is on Aug. 25, 2023.

The final approval hearing for the settlement is scheduled for Sept. 7, 2023 at 11 a.m. CDT.

More information about the newest settlement can be found here.