Florida Woman Shoots Her Terminally Ill Husband Inside Hospital Room

Daytona Beach Police are investigating after a woman shot her terminally ill husband inside of his Advent Health Hospital room Saturday, officials said.

According to police, officers were dispatched Saturday to the report of a person shot inside of Advent Health Hospital located at 301 Medical Memorial Parkway in Daytona Beach.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman who had shot her terminally ill husband inside the hospital and had confined herself to his room, police said.

Officers evacuated staff and patients around the room and the woman is not seen as a threat to staff or patients at this time.

Staff and patients have been removed from the area, our shooter is contained. https://t.co/iShIobchOu — Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) January 21, 2023

No one else was injured in the incident.

Daytona Beach police is currently negotiating with the woman to get her to surrender and come out of the hospital.

Police are asking that everyone remain clear of the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.